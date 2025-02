Fight against one-day wonder: “Wants to win races!”

The list goes on and on, but has been enriched by one more name since Saalbach: Raphael Haaser won gold in the giant slalom at the World Championships in Saalbach - without ever having won a World Cup race before. Something that had only been achieved by two Austrians in 16 men's races before him: Leonhard Stock in Lake Placid in 1980 and Stephan Eberharter, who left Saalbach with two gold medals in 1991. "It was like the starting shot for my career," recalled the Tyrolean.