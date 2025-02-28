Mercedes ace strong
Russell sets the last fastest time in Bahrain!
George Russell set the fastest lap on the final day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain!
The Mercedes driver lapped the dry Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Friday in 1:29.545 minutes and was 21 thousandths of a second faster than world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari had set the fastest time in the morning, but the Monegasque was only ninth fastest for the day.
The lap times were slower on average than on Thursday in slightly lower temperatures. Friday saw the warmest conditions of the entire three-day test phase. Russell set his fastest lap in the final minutes on a set of C3 tires.
A bus on the race track caused a curious brief interruption in the afternoon. The white shuttle vehicle was chugging along the track in the desert at low speed, as TV pictures showed. In the early session, a pane of glass that had come loose from its mount and shattered on the ground had already triggered a red phase. The series of breakdowns in Sakhir thus continued. There had been a lengthy power failure on Wednesday.
Sainz wants more test days
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz expressed his dissatisfaction with the number of test days. The Spaniard, who is now director of the GPDA drivers' union, said that he would have liked to have done more laps after his switch from Ferrari. "It feels strange that I had a day and a half and now I have to race," he said. "It doesn't feel like enough, it feels like
very little. Ridiculously little." He would like "eight or ten days", said Sainz, who added that he could also imagine an offsetting of test days on the race track with days on the simulator. The teams could then decide for themselves where and how to deploy their resources.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.