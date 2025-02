New coalition also reshuffles the cards for Vienna

You don't even need to know that the plans of the ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition were largely negotiated among - current - Viennese city politicians: Many long-standing demands of Viennese politics to the federal government are reflected in the government program. What SPÖ Mayor Michael Ludwig and his NEOS deputy Christoph Wiederkehr, as well as Karl Mahrer from the Vienna ÖVP, had long demanded from the federal government has now become a firmly planned government project.