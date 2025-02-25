At 37, Peter found a new “kick” once again

At the Vienna City Marathon on April 6, however, he is not yet confident of achieving the first time of an Austrian under 2:10, as he was unable to train sufficiently in the winter. But there is no shortage of other goals. "This is the biggest running stage in Austria, I always want to be there and be the best Austrian," says Herzog, who won this title in 2019. "There's always a lot of appreciation for us athletes there, and that's something you also notice."