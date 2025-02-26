Ex-colleague now keeps the town leader in power

This was certainly one of the election results that caused the biggest stir in the Waldviertel on 26 January: In Zwettl, the ÖVP lost 11 seats and thus just short of an absolute majority. All of the municipal council seats went to a former parliamentary group colleague - Alexander Leutgeb, who has now achieved what he was denied in 2020. At the time, Leutgeb was prevented from entering the city council as an independent on an ÖVP ticket. He then distanced himself completely from the Black Party and set up his own list "Zwettl braucht" (ZBTA) - the result is well known.