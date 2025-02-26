Coalition in Zwettl
Ex-colleague now keeps the town leader in power
The ÖVP lost 11 seats to a former colleague in the municipal elections in Zwettl. Now Mayor Franz Mold and Alex Leutgeb are politically reunited - in a coalition.
This was certainly one of the election results that caused the biggest stir in the Waldviertel on 26 January: In Zwettl, the ÖVP lost 11 seats and thus just short of an absolute majority. All of the municipal council seats went to a former parliamentary group colleague - Alexander Leutgeb, who has now achieved what he was denied in 2020. At the time, Leutgeb was prevented from entering the city council as an independent on an ÖVP ticket. He then distanced himself completely from the Black Party and set up his own list "Zwettl braucht" (ZBTA) - the result is well known.
Deputy mayor from a standing start
And now it is also certain that Leutgeb will not only become a councillor, but even deputy mayor. That's what it says in the coalition pact that the list leader and city leader Franz Mold signed recently. Mold will therefore remain mayor. The number of city councillors has also been determined: 6 from the ÖVP, 3 from Leutgeb's ZBTA list and one from the Freedom Party, which doubled its seats from 2 to 4 in the election.
More doctors for the city
Together, the ÖVP and ZBTA now have 29 out of 37 seats on the municipal council. With this solid majority, important projects are to be implemented - first and foremost the improvement of medical care. Mold and Leutgeb also confirm: "We want to realize a primary care center in Zwettl."
