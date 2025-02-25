She can do that with feet
What Frederik’s alleged mistress can do with her feet
The alleged former mistress of King Frederik of Denmark, Genoveva Casanova, is once again causing a stir - this time not because of royal headlines, but with a surprising talent on stage! She plays the piano with her feet!
Since the beginning of the year, the native Mexican has been a participant in the popular Spanish variety show "El Desafío" ("The Challenge"), in which celebrities compete against each other in spectacular competitions. On Saturday, she attracted everyone's attention in the latest edition of the show - and barefoot!
"Harry Potter" played with her feet!
On an oversized keyboard, Casanova conjured up a unique version of the "Harry Potter" theme song with her bare feet - a performance that was as bizarre as it was fascinating.
Dressed in a flowing orange dress with a black belt, she looked like an elegant sorceress. She was supported by two dancers, while in the background a castle backdrop evoked the magical world of Hogwarts.
Suddenly Rolling Stones!
After her piano act, Casanova went one better and seamlessly switched to a rousing performance of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones. Ten dancers accompanied her in an energetic choreography that had the audience on the edge of their seats. The audience cheered them on enthusiastically. At the end, Casanova was rewarded for her extraordinary performance with standing ovations.
With this spectacular TV appearance, the 48-year-old proves that she is not only a talking point with her royal headlines - but also a real show entertainer!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
