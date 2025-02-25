Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

She can do that with feet

What Frederik’s alleged mistress can do with her feet

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 15:00

The alleged former mistress of King Frederik of Denmark, Genoveva Casanova, is once again causing a stir - this time not because of royal headlines, but with a surprising talent on stage! She plays the piano with her feet!

0 Kommentare

Since the beginning of the year, the native Mexican has been a participant in the popular Spanish variety show "El Desafío" ("The Challenge"), in which celebrities compete against each other in spectacular competitions. On Saturday, she attracted everyone's attention in the latest edition of the show - and barefoot!

"Harry Potter" played with her feet!
On an oversized keyboard, Casanova conjured up a unique version of the "Harry Potter" theme song with her bare feet - a performance that was as bizarre as it was fascinating.

Dressed in a flowing orange dress with a black belt, she looked like an elegant sorceress. She was supported by two dancers, while in the background a castle backdrop evoked the magical world of Hogwarts.

Suddenly Rolling Stones!
After her piano act, Casanova went one better and seamlessly switched to a rousing performance of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones. Ten dancers accompanied her in an energetic choreography that had the audience on the edge of their seats. The audience cheered them on enthusiastically. At the end, Casanova was rewarded for her extraordinary performance with standing ovations.

With this spectacular TV appearance, the 48-year-old proves that she is not only a talking point with her royal headlines - but also a real show entertainer! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf