How China uses AI to hunt down critics abroad

Unbridled surveillance is already part of everyday life in China; video surveillance is omnipresent - often networked and equipped with facial recognition to track individual citizens at every turn. The Chinese are also transparent on the internet, using state-censored social networks and domestic online payment services. But the Chinese data octopus is insatiable, learning frightening new tricks thanks to AI algorithms - and increasingly extending its arms abroad. This is suggested by a worrying discovery made by an AI specialist in the USA.