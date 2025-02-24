Rumor mill boils over
Dazzling NEOS veteran about to make a political comeback
The domestic political rumor mill is churning: Matthias Strolz, founder of the future governing party NEOS, could return - also to solve the problems surrounding the Vienna elections. But that is not the only problem for the Pinken.
He is dazzling, eloquent and often impulsive: Matthias Strolz is considered one of the best-known and most passionate political minds in the country. In 2012, he founded the new party NEOS (Das Neue Österreich) with other dissatisfied ex-ÖVP heads and many liberal free spirits. Miraculously, he made it into the National Council a year later.
In terms of content, he focused on education and more transparency in politics. Five years and another election later, he handed over to Beate Meinl-Reisinger. He repeatedly flirted with a return, but ultimately ruled it out and even wanted to leave the party.
NEOS wing wants Strolz as minister
However, there are now increasing calls among NEOS leaders to bring Strolz back: Alongside Meinl-Reisinger and Sepp Schellhorn, who has been earmarked as state secretary, Strolz is considered the best-known and most popular NEOS politician, despite or because of his egocentric appearances. In view of the failure of the sister party FDP in Germany and the two-thirds majority required for government participation at a general meeting on Sunday, Strolz could hardly be dispensed with, argue his supporters. Especially as his expertise in education issues is unimpeachable.
Best-of video: The political appearances of Matthias Strolz
Political comeback would solve Vienna problem
His return would also solve a serious personnel problem for the NEOS: Vienna's NEOS leader and deputy mayor Christoph Wiederkehr had been earmarked as education minister. However, on Saturday he was elected by the Vienna state party with a large majority as the top candidate for the municipal elections in a few weeks' time.
An abrupt change to the government in a few days would upset or even jeopardize the election campaign of the most important NEOS state party. Wiederkehr is being postered all over Vienna. A continuation of the coalition with the SPÖ depends not least on the personal axis of trust with Mayor Michael Ludwig, who is counting on Wiederkehr as a partner.
Pink lighthouses are still being negotiated
The possible election of Strolz is not the only question mark on the path to the necessary two-thirds majority of the NEOS base. At least two pink lighthouses are still being negotiated: an education reform worthy of the name - i.e. the loss of power by the federal states - and a commitment by the ÖVP and SPÖ to tighten up on pensions, provided the budget and payments for this area do not get any further out of hand.
