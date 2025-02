Women’s side test from us

"One man is not a pension plan" is the title of a book by German financial expert Helma Sick. It deals with the importance of financial independence for women and how drastically a long career break or long-term part-time work can affect a pension. Nevertheless, according to the Momentum Institute's pension report, the female part-time employment rate in Austria was 50.6% in 2023, which is significantly higher than the EU average of 29.3%. Parenthood in particular influences employment in different directions.