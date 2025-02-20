Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

43 million € profit

How aluminum producer defies difficult environment

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 07:38

The environment is challenging - but AMAG is still holding its own. The aluminum producer from Ranshofen (Upper Austria) recorded only a slight decline in sales in the previous year and made a profit of €43.2 million after taxes. 

0 Kommentare

In July 2024, AMAG CEO Helmut Kaufmann compared the environment in Europe to "rough seas". Even now, the aluminum producer speaks of a "persistently difficult environment". Despite this, the Innviertel-based company is holding up well: although turnover in 2024 fell slightly compared to the previous year, it amounted to EUR 1.44 billion. Profit after tax fell to 43.2 million euros, a drop of 23.2 million euros compared to 2023, which is also due to impairment losses. The volume of aluminium sold remained more or less unchanged: 425,000 tons.

Zitat Icon

The results achieved are the result of a solid business position as well as the outstanding work of our experienced team and sustainable cost management.

Helmut Kaufmann, Vorstandschef der AMAG

"Fundamentally solid position"
What makes AMAG so robust? It is probably its diverse focus and high adaptability, with demand in Asia and the USA picking up in the rollers segment, for example. In addition, the Canadian electrolysis business, in which the Upper Austrian company holds a 20 percent stake, is also providing stability. "AMAG is in a rock-solid position both operationally and financially. We will continue to apply our expertise in the aluminium sector in a solution- and customer-oriented manner and are confident about the 2025 financial year despite the many uncertainties," emphasizes Kaufmann, who even refers to "record sales of aerospace and automotive products".

The aluminum producer from Upper Austria, which will have a new Supervisory Board Chairman in Alessandro Dazza in April, had 2237 employees at the end of 2024. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf