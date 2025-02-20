How aluminum producer defies difficult environment

"Fundamentally solid position"

What makes AMAG so robust? It is probably its diverse focus and high adaptability, with demand in Asia and the USA picking up in the rollers segment, for example. In addition, the Canadian electrolysis business, in which the Upper Austrian company holds a 20 percent stake, is also providing stability. "AMAG is in a rock-solid position both operationally and financially. We will continue to apply our expertise in the aluminium sector in a solution- and customer-oriented manner and are confident about the 2025 financial year despite the many uncertainties," emphasizes Kaufmann, who even refers to "record sales of aerospace and automotive products".