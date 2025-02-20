43 million € profit
How aluminum producer defies difficult environment
The environment is challenging - but AMAG is still holding its own. The aluminum producer from Ranshofen (Upper Austria) recorded only a slight decline in sales in the previous year and made a profit of €43.2 million after taxes.
In July 2024, AMAG CEO Helmut Kaufmann compared the environment in Europe to "rough seas". Even now, the aluminum producer speaks of a "persistently difficult environment". Despite this, the Innviertel-based company is holding up well: although turnover in 2024 fell slightly compared to the previous year, it amounted to EUR 1.44 billion. Profit after tax fell to 43.2 million euros, a drop of 23.2 million euros compared to 2023, which is also due to impairment losses. The volume of aluminium sold remained more or less unchanged: 425,000 tons.
The results achieved are the result of a solid business position as well as the outstanding work of our experienced team and sustainable cost management.
Helmut Kaufmann, Vorstandschef der AMAG
"Fundamentally solid position"
What makes AMAG so robust? It is probably its diverse focus and high adaptability, with demand in Asia and the USA picking up in the rollers segment, for example. In addition, the Canadian electrolysis business, in which the Upper Austrian company holds a 20 percent stake, is also providing stability. "AMAG is in a rock-solid position both operationally and financially. We will continue to apply our expertise in the aluminium sector in a solution- and customer-oriented manner and are confident about the 2025 financial year despite the many uncertainties," emphasizes Kaufmann, who even refers to "record sales of aerospace and automotive products".
The aluminum producer from Upper Austria, which will have a new Supervisory Board Chairman in Alessandro Dazza in April, had 2237 employees at the end of 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
