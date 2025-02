Bus drivers: “Can’t even go to the toilet!”

We all know how unpleasant it is when your bladder or bowels pinch. The local Postbus drivers have to deal with this every day - and often for hours on end. "It's a horror, you often have to do without drinking!" complains a Postbus driver from the Central Carinthia region. "It's often more bearable for us young men, we go behind a bus stop if it's really urgent. But our female and older colleagues suffer extremely," emphasizes the 30-year-old.