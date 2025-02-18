Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
18.02.2025 11:09

Snowstorms and temperatures as low as minus 19 degrees? Definitely not Miami superstar Lionel Messi's favorite weather. The Concacaf Champions Cup scheduled for Tuesday has now been postponed by 24 hours. The Argentinian is due to play after all.

According to several reports, the 37-year-old wanted to boycott the game due to the extreme weather conditions in Kansas. "Sources have told me that Lionel Messi does not want to play in the freezing cold against Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday evening. It remains to be seen whether this will happen," reported "The Athletic" journalist Franco Panizo. Long-time team-mate Luis Suárez had already told us about Messi's weather preferences years ago. "He told me that he suffers when he has to play in the cold and snow. You have to get used to it," explained Suárez.

Messi is set to play
However, the Argentine is likely to play on the new date. "Messi is 100 percent available and I can guarantee that Leo will play," announced Miami coach Javier Mascherano. The other ex-Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez are also available for the game.

Lionel Messi (left) with team-mates Jordi Alba (center) and Sergio Busquets.
Lionel Messi (left) with team-mates Jordi Alba (center) and Sergio Busquets.
MLS kick-off this weekend
Messi and Co. will play their first championship game of the new MLS season next Saturday. They will kick off at home against New York City FC. Inter Miami start the season as one of the favorites for the title. Last season, Messi's side finished top of the table in the basic round and were eliminated in the play-off semi-final against Atlanta United.

