According to several reports, the 37-year-old wanted to boycott the game due to the extreme weather conditions in Kansas. "Sources have told me that Lionel Messi does not want to play in the freezing cold against Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday evening. It remains to be seen whether this will happen," reported "The Athletic" journalist Franco Panizo. Long-time team-mate Luis Suárez had already told us about Messi's weather preferences years ago. "He told me that he suffers when he has to play in the cold and snow. You have to get used to it," explained Suárez.