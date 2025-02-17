Vorteilswelt
Appeal lodged

“Verdict far too lenient!” Schumacher family angry

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 18:38

The family of German Formula 1 record world champion Michael Schumacher has lodged an appeal against part of the verdict of the Wuppertal district court in the trial concerning an attempted blackmail!

0 Kommentare

The appeal concerns the judgment against a former employee of a security company, Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm announced on Monday. The man was sentenced last Wednesday to a two-year suspended prison sentence for aiding and abetting.

The family is reportedly aiming for a conviction for complicity. According to the indictment, as an employee of the security company, he was responsible for monitoring the Schumacher estate in Switzerland.

Michael Schumacher (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Michael Schumacher
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Corinna Schumacher: "Sentence far too lenient"
"We have appealed against what we consider to be far too lenient a sentence," said Corinna Schumacher, wife of the record Formula 1 world champion, according to a statement from the management. "In my eyes, he was the mastermind behind this." Schumacher called for a punishment "that would deter possible copycats".

The 53-year-old main defendant, who had threatened to publish private images and video material, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday. According to the verdict, the man and his son - another defendant - had attempted to extort 15 million euros from the family. The son was sentenced to six months' probation for aiding and abetting.

Michael Schumacher's skiing accident in 2013 
Michael Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013. He has not appeared in public since then. The family has not provided any information on his state of health.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

