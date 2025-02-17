42-year-old woman committed
Knife attack: therapy triggered psychosis
In most cases, patients seek psychological care when they already know that something is wrong. In the case of a 42-year-old academic - she herself has a degree in psychology - it was the other way around: a group therapy session she attended out of interest revealed her paranoid psychosis - and this ended fatally for another participant. Now the Vienna public prosecutor's office is requesting her hospitalization.
The 42-year-old woman in the Vienna provincial court does not fit the classic image of a sufferer. This is evident from the personal details that Judge Nicole Baczak goes through with the German woman. She attended grammar school in her home country, graduated from high school and then studied mathematics. She did research at university and also taught.
Studied psychology in Vienna
At the age of 38, she finally took a different direction: she moved to Vienna to study psychology, where she also completed her bachelor's degree. Along the way, she worked as a school assistant for autistic pupils at a Viennese grammar school. A model career - but one that now ends in front of a jury in the country ...
I wanted to become a psychotherapist. I only did the group therapy back then for learning purposes.
42-jährige Betroffene im Wiener Landl
"I wanted to become a psychotherapist. I only did the group therapy back then for learning purposes," she explains to Judge Baczak. She attended the therapy for two and a half years, which ended disastrously for the academic and another patient. "It was a gradual process that I didn't notice at first," recalls the 42-year-old. It started with hallucinations. "I thought it was part of the therapy." Later, she had fits of weakness and thought she was going to die.
Cake knife stuck to her forearm
Then, on November 5 last year, things escalated. "The victim developed an aversion to a gentleman in her group therapy session for no reason," said the prosecutor. "She felt the need to arm herself that day." She taped two kitchen knives to her forearms and hid them under a sweater. Thus ammunitioned, she finally drove publicly to the center of Vienna for therapy - out of nowhere, she stabbed the victim twice.
"I didn't actually want to kill him. I wanted him to be quiet. That he was gone," the German woman, who is now on medication, tries to explain. "I know that I was afraid. Afraid that my soul was dying. I had the feeling that I had to fight against the master." Fortunately, the victim survived the stabs to the stomach and chest. The public prosecutor's office requested that the 42-year-old be placed in a forensic therapy center for attempted murder. Court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann diagnosed her with paranoid psychosis, which rendered her insane.
AKH sent her home with sedatives
The woman realizes that she needs professional help - probably also because of her relevant degree. "She never resisted medication," says defense lawyer Clara Abpurg. Judge Nicole Baczak wanted to know whether she had ever sought help outside of group therapy before - "I was once in the emergency room at the AKH." However, she was only given tranquilizers in the psychiatric ward and sent home ...
Now she is receiving the necessary treatment and therapy in a forensic therapy center. The jury unanimously approves the prosecution's request.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.