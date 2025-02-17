Knife attack: therapy triggered psychosis

"I didn't actually want to kill him. I wanted him to be quiet. That he was gone," the German woman, who is now on medication, tries to explain. "I know that I was afraid. Afraid that my soul was dying. I had the feeling that I had to fight against the master." Fortunately, the victim survived the stabs to the stomach and chest. The public prosecutor's office requested that the 42-year-old be placed in a forensic therapy center for attempted murder. Court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann diagnosed her with paranoid psychosis, which rendered her insane.