End of Assad regime: turnaround in refugee influx

Situation along the Balkan route somewhat calmer

The development is also having an impact on the work of the police in Serbia. Since the fall of 2023, the local executive has been cracking down on illegal migration. The influx of Syrian refugees is falling sharply. "At the moment, our colleagues are no longer required to monitor the smuggling routes to the same extent as they were months ago," report contact officers from the Hungarian-Serbian border region. Checks on the secret routes for refugee transports remain fully in place. "We can assume that the number of apprehensions in Burgenland will continue to be limited, provided there are no political surprises that severely jeopardize the security situation," says Eisenstadt.