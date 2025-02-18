Fewer Syrians
End of Assad regime: turnaround in refugee influx
Most of the migrants who are apprehended no longer come from Syria, but are fleeing from Afghanistan.
One a religious fanatic and cruel perpetrator of violence, the other a kind-hearted person and courageous hero - migrants from Syria have been making international headlines since the shocking attack in Villach. Most of the 5,163 refugees who were apprehended in Burgenland in 2024 come from the country in the Middle East, which has been severely torn apart by civil war for years. Afghanistan took second place on the list of the most common countries of origin for immigrants. The abrupt end of the authoritarian Assad regime has now heralded a turning point in migration movements.
More than 400 migrants apprehended in Burgenland
According to the responsible authorities, exactly 399 refugees were registered in Burgenland between January 1, 2025 and midday last Thursday. Their number has now risen to well over 400. Most of those apprehended currently come from Afghanistan. "After a very long phase, Syria has relinquished the top spot and now occupies second place in the statistics," a high-ranking officer from the police force explains. One of the main reasons for this is the current political situation in Syria.
Syrians want to go home
"Tens of thousands of compatriots have been in a Turkish reception camp for weeks or even months. Originally, the vast majority of refugees planned to leave for Europe at the next available opportunity. Due to the changed situation in their home country, many Syrians are now seizing the opportunity to return home. They do not see any serious danger in the new ruler and feel confident that they will be able to lead an orderly life again in the future," explains a coordinator in foreign police matters.
Situation along the Balkan route somewhat calmer
The development is also having an impact on the work of the police in Serbia. Since the fall of 2023, the local executive has been cracking down on illegal migration. The influx of Syrian refugees is falling sharply. "At the moment, our colleagues are no longer required to monitor the smuggling routes to the same extent as they were months ago," report contact officers from the Hungarian-Serbian border region. Checks on the secret routes for refugee transports remain fully in place. "We can assume that the number of apprehensions in Burgenland will continue to be limited, provided there are no political surprises that severely jeopardize the security situation," says Eisenstadt.
