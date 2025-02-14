UEFA Youth League
Sturm against defending champions – match in Liebenau
Home game for Sturm's Youth League squad! The round of 16 for the U19 team of the champions from Graz was drawn in Nyon after their penalty shoot-out victory over Lok Zagreb. The Styrians will face Olympiakos Piraeus from Greece at home on March 4/5.
Sturm on the big stage! At the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, in the "House of European Football", where the Champions League tickets are also drawn, Sturm and its Youth League squad were represented in the draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals of the current Youth League.
Head coach Christoph Wurm's squad didn't get any big names from international soccer such as Bayern, Manchester City, Real or Inter - but at least they got a home game! Konstantin Schopp and Co. will host the Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in the round of 16 (March 4/5). Watch out, the Greeks are the defending champions in the series! The game will not be played in or near Klagenfurt, as in the Champions League or in the Youth League group stage games, but this time in Graz, in the Liebenauer Merkur Arena.
Salzburg could be waiting if they win
"Olympiakos Piraeus is a big name in European soccer and, as the reigning UEFA Youth League title holders, a real tough opponent. The Greeks came through the competition via the championship route and have proven their strength in the knockout matches. Nevertheless, we are also aware of our qualities, are particularly pleased to be playing in the Liebenau stadium and hope for the support of our fans," said Sturm coach Christoph Wurm.
Things could get exciting in a possible quarter-final: Sturm would face the winner of the round of 16 duel between FC Salzburg and Atletico Madrid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
