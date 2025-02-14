Sturm against defending champions – match in Liebenau

Head coach Christoph Wurm's squad didn't get any big names from international soccer such as Bayern, Manchester City, Real or Inter - but at least they got a home game! Konstantin Schopp and Co. will host the Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in the round of 16 (March 4/5). Watch out, the Greeks are the defending champions in the series! The game will not be played in or near Klagenfurt, as in the Champions League or in the Youth League group stage games, but this time in Graz, in the Liebenauer Merkur Arena.