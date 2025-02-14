From a little elephant movie to a streaming empire

The first YouTuber in history comes from Germany. Jawed Karim was born on October 28, 1979 in Merseburg and has only lived in the USA since 1992. As one of three YouTube founders, Karim uploaded a clip of just 18 seconds on April 23, 2005 as the first video of a visit to the elephants at the San Diego Zoo on the then still inconspicuous video platform. Over the past 20 years, however, the short video has been viewed almost 360 million times.