Where the drugs on our streets come from

Two recent examples show the cases that drug investigators are dealing with: a Serbian dealer (37) was reportedly handcuffed in Wels in Upper Austria after more than half a kilo of heroin was found in his apartment. And a 51-year-old will stand trial in Linz next week - he is said to have brought 500 grams of heroin and 500 grams of crystal meth into the country from Turkey every month by transporting the drugs himself or hiring suppliers.