All in gold. With heroes and Swiss flags - the 16-strong "Discohelm" group from Lommiswil near Bern could not be missed on Tuesday. "We're here until Saturday, we've already had to sell a cow - and the house is coming too," joked Lukas, Marco, Simon and co. "We're having a lot of fun here. Sunday, when we won gold and bronze in the men's downhill, was amazing. You were allowed to take silver." Laughter, then respect for our runner-up Kriechmayr. "Vinc is great anyway." The next medal for the Swiss in the women's new combined was silver! "It can go on like this." They said and moved on through the pedestrian zone.