It starts in Linz! Start of the week of truth

What gives him confidence? "We played very successfully before the team break, winning eight out of eleven games. The boys are getting better and better and more stable - and even if it took a while, the ranks have finally found each other." The injury to Korbinian Holzer, who will support the team on the bench as non-playing captain in future, is a big blow, but Kilian Zündel is celebrating his comeback in defense: "He's a national team defender, a regular player," says Lange, "a good runner, important in the transition game. He's someone I need against the opposition's top players."