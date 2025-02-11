99ers under pressure
It starts in Linz! Start of the week of truth
"Week of truth" in the battle for the top six for the Graz ice hockey team: In Linz on Wednesday (19.15) there is a pre-decisive game against a direct competitor, followed by Salzburg (A) on Friday and Pustertal (H) on Sunday.
Making it into the top six will be like riding a razor's edge: "We can't afford to make any more mistakes," says head coach Harry Lange, "and the upcoming games will be tough, we know that. But of course we want to win every one."
What gives him confidence? "We played very successfully before the team break, winning eight out of eleven games. The boys are getting better and better and more stable - and even if it took a while, the ranks have finally found each other." The injury to Korbinian Holzer, who will support the team on the bench as non-playing captain in future, is a big blow, but Kilian Zündel is celebrating his comeback in defense: "He's a national team defender, a regular player," says Lange, "a good runner, important in the transition game. He's someone I need against the opposition's top players."
And new forward Stephen Harper can also be counted on as soon as the registration formalities have been completed: "His speed and size, which we've lacked a bit in front of goal so far," says Lange, "will do us good."
Remaining program in the battle for the top 6
5th GRAZ 99ERS (81 points/45 games)
Wednesday (12. 2.): Linz (A); Friday (14. 2.): Salzburg (A); Sunday (16. 2.): Pustertal (H); Friday (21.2.): no game.
6th LINZ (79 points/44 games)
Wednesday (12. 2.): Graz (H); Friday (14. 2.): Ljubljana (A); Sunday (16. 2.): KAC (H); Friday (21. 2.): Vorarlberg (H).
7th VILLACH (77 points/45 games)
Wednesday (12. 2.): Vienna Capitals (A); Friday (14. 2.): no game; Sunday (16. 2.): Ljubljana (A); Friday (21. 2.): Asiago (H).
Sporting director Philipp Pinter (who watched the 99ers cooperation players Krainz and Engelhardt win the AHL championship with Kitzbühel against Zell on the weekend) still has until February 17th to look for defensemen: By then it will also be clear which Austrians will be released by the eliminated clubs before the pre-play-off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
