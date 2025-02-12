15-year-old jostled
Boy breaks 21-year-old’s nose in front of disco
A 15-year-old was sentenced to 120 hours of community service for grievous bodily harm at St. Pölten Provincial Court. His friend received a suspended sentence - final judgment.
At the beginning of December last year, a 15-year-old in the district of St. Pölten knew how to take advantage of the opportunity. After holding his older brother's jacket and ID in his hands by "lucky chance", the idea for a night of partying was quickly born.
Together with a friend (18), they went to a disco in Neulengbach to party. After two beers, the 15-year-old dared to try the "hard stuff" for the first time - plenty of Bacardi-Cola flowed. Noticeably groggy from the alcohol, he was then bumped into by a young patron.
"It all happened so quickly, suddenly all three of us were thrown out of the bar," says the 21-year-old. The situation then escalated in front of the door. Visibly enraged, the 15-year-old punched his much older opponent in the face. His friend promptly followed up. The 21-year-old suffered an open fracture to his nose and a bruised skull.
The verdict is already final
Both boys were now on trial for grievous bodily harm. In addition to 3,000 euros in compensation for the victim, the 18-year-old was given six months' conditional imprisonment with probation support. The 15-year-old must complete 120 hours of community service.
