Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

15-year-old jostled

Boy breaks 21-year-old’s nose in front of disco

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 19:15

A 15-year-old was sentenced to 120 hours of community service for grievous bodily harm at St. Pölten Provincial Court. His friend received a suspended sentence - final judgment.

0 Kommentare

At the beginning of December last year, a 15-year-old in the district of St. Pölten knew how to take advantage of the opportunity. After holding his older brother's jacket and ID in his hands by "lucky chance", the idea for a night of partying was quickly born.

 Together with a friend (18), they went to a disco in Neulengbach to party. After two beers, the 15-year-old dared to try the "hard stuff" for the first time - plenty of Bacardi-Cola flowed. Noticeably groggy from the alcohol, he was then bumped into by a young patron.

"It all happened so quickly, suddenly all three of us were thrown out of the bar," says the 21-year-old. The situation then escalated in front of the door. Visibly enraged, the 15-year-old punched his much older opponent in the face. His friend promptly followed up. The 21-year-old suffered an open fracture to his nose and a bruised skull.

The verdict is already final
Both boys were now on trial for grievous bodily harm. In addition to 3,000 euros in compensation for the victim, the 18-year-old was given six months' conditional imprisonment with probation support. The 15-year-old must complete 120 hours of community service. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf