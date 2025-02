Ex-Rapid coach rocks with promoted Cyprus

"Don't come over until March, then we can go to the beach after the interview." Damir Canadi as he lives and breathes. Always a joke on his lips. But when it comes to soccer, the ex-Rapid coach immediately gets serious again. He has been working in Cyprus since October 2024 and is currently making a big impression with promoted team Enosis Neon Paralimni. Although the underdogs are not exactly being treated favorably by the referees: "The club even accepted a fine because we raised the issue in the media . . ."