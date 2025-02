“Believe me, nobody likes playing against the 99ers!”

Watch out, something is stirring again in Graz! I've watched some of the 99ers' games live and on TV myself this year - and I have to say: I like it! People are talking about ice hockey in Graz again, friends from the time when I was still playing call me and tell me what a great game it was! First of all: that's the most important thing, the whole sport takes on a completely different significance in a provincial capital like Graz thanks to the role of the 99ers.