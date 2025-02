“You have to trust the children again”

In the summer of 1939, a Catholic priest from Vorarlberg named Hugo Kleinbrod organized a vacation camp for malnourished children from Lustenau, whose poverty had deeply affected him. In the following years, he also organized these mattress camps in Buchboden to give the children at least a few carefree days, and above all: something to eat. According to the story, he went from farm to farm with a cart to collect donations in kind and maintained a potato field to grow potatoes for the children.