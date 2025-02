“I can’t force anyone to be happy”

"Krone": Ms. Schöbi-Fink, education is still her main area of responsibility. How dependent are you on the federal government to set the course in this area?

Barbara Schöbi-Fink: It is true that our radius of action is somewhat limited and that we in Vorarlberg have some ideas and wishes that we would like to implement. As far as the introduction of pedagogical assistance is concerned, i.e. staff who support children in class, in their free time and with inclusion issues, Minister Polaschek was very keen to start a reform. This failed because the federal state of Vienna and the trade union there opposed it. The papers for the reform are in the drawer and I hope that his successor will also open them.