Everyone against everyone

Mood at rock bottom: shouting match in the jungle

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 22:15

The mood in the jungle camp had finally hit rock bottom on day 10. Maurice wanted nothing more to do with Alessia - and just as dinner was delivered, the next raucous performance of the campfire theater began. In the leading roles of the drama in several acts: Alessia, Edith and Sam. Camp mom Nina didn't take part in the catfight - and was happy to be allowed to move out in the end.

Maurice managed to earn seven stars in the "shopping punishment" jungle test, in which he not only had to experience all kinds of animal surprises during a small shopping trip, but also had to taste some not-so-delicious snacks. But the joy of the food he had brought with him didn't last long ...

Tomatoes as a bone of contention
As soon as the food arrived at the camp, the argument started. The main protagonist on the tenth day: tomatoes! Because Alessia wanted to make tomato sauce, the real Italian way. Edith, on the other hand, was in favor of leaving the tomatoes raw. The campers voted and the majority opted for the sauce, but the musician insisted on splitting the tomatoes.

For camp mom Nina Bott, it was over - she said goodbye with tears of joy.
For camp mom Nina Bott, it was over - she said goodbye with tears of joy.
(Bild: RTL)
(Bild: RTL)
(Bild: RTL)

But the viewers didn't have to wait long for the next point of contention. Because now that the food issue seemed to have been resolved, Alessia didn't want to cook at all. It was all too stupid for her now, the 23-year-old explained.

This, in turn, drove Edith up the wall, who bitched: either Alessia is a real cook now and decides without asking questions, or she doesn't. "Yes, I'm a team player and I don't want to decide for myself," said the reality starlet. "Okay, then I'll take care of the food!" Edith then decided.

Loud argument between Edith and Sam
While touching the meat, Sam finally asked in Edith's direction: "Don't always touch everything unwashed." Edith snapped (again) and shouted at the 33-year-old: "Sam, that's really enough!" Sam just sits around the whole time and doesn't do anything at all, the musician complained.

Maurice fights bravely in the jungle stage. But after the food delivery, the sparks fly.
Maurice fights bravely in the jungle stage. But after the food delivery, the sparks fly.
(Bild: RTL)

That's when the reality star finally burst his bubble. "You come in here, blaspheme at Jörg, turn people against each other. You make fun of Pierre. It's not too much to ask to just wash your hands," he shouted back.

He could no longer stand the way Edith was turning everyone against each other and turning everything around: "Jump through the garden and leave me alone," he spat at Edith. "Enough! Please, it's still TV!" Lilly finally intervened. 

Sam can no longer hold back from Edith's bitching.
Sam can no longer hold back from Edith's bitching.
(Bild: RTL)

Maurice annoyed by Alessia
But it wasn't just Edith and Sam who had a bad time at camp on day ten. There was also ice time between Maurice and Alessia on Sunday. The reason: the allocation of the night watch, for which Alessia was responsible as team leader, got a little out of hand.

Because Maurice and Jörg would have liked to do the third shift, but the others wanted to do the same, Alessia's patience snapped. "This is kindergarten, it's fucking me off," she grumbled, "I don't care. We're doing the third. There's no back and forth now, it's staying that way!"

Maurice and Alessia are also at loggerheads.
Maurice and Alessia are also at loggerheads.
(Bild: RTL)

However, Alessia hadn't done the math with Maurice: "You're not going to decide that over my head! We've always been cool with each other. Not in that tone, Alessia!" he snapped at Willi Herren's daughter. But it wasn't just the tone of voice that made Maurice angry, Alessia had disappointed him as a person, he explained: "I was the one who built her up here, I always had advice for her. And then she comes at me like this!" Maurice was really pissed off: "If she comes up to me and says 'Maurice, that was shit of me', then forget it. If she doesn't come to me - I'll get out of her way!"

However, Alessia wasn't aware of any guilt: "It's all too stupid for me. It's a fucking night watch!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
