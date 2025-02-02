Mood at rock bottom: shouting match in the jungle

However, Alessia hadn't done the math with Maurice: "You're not going to decide that over my head! We've always been cool with each other. Not in that tone, Alessia!" he snapped at Willi Herren's daughter. But it wasn't just the tone of voice that made Maurice angry, Alessia had disappointed him as a person, he explained: "I was the one who built her up here, I always had advice for her. And then she comes at me like this!" Maurice was really pissed off: "If she comes up to me and says 'Maurice, that was shit of me', then forget it. If she doesn't come to me - I'll get out of her way!"