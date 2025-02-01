16,200 homes destroyed
Devastating fires in Los Angeles contained
The devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles have been fully contained. The "Palisades" fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the "Eaton" fire near Pasadena and Altadena have destroyed more than 16,200 buildings. The number of confirmed deaths is 29.
The weeks-long battle against the huge sea of flames in Southern California has come to an end. The catastrophic fires on the US West Coast were fanned by the infamous Santa Ana winds, also known as the "Devil's breath" to the people of California, and caused thousands of hours of work for the emergency services. 29 fatalities have been reported.
"As if an atomic bomb had been dropped"
According to reports, most people died in the "Eaton Fire". Robert Luna, Sheriff of Los Angeles County, on the situation in the affected regions: It looks like "a nuclear bomb was dropped in these areas".
There is still little sign of everyday life in and around Hollywood. Smoke hangs over the city and many people are still wearing masks. Former President Joe Biden described the fires as "the worst in California's history".
Looting after fires
According to the authorities, the catastrophic fire also brought criminals onto the scene. More than 20 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with looting.
At the weekend, a storm with cooler temperatures brought relief after a long drought and long-awaited rain (see X article above).
Trump: "Like being hit by a bomb"
During a visit to the Los Angeles area, the incumbent US President Donald Trump assured those affected of help. "It's like you've been hit by a bomb. We want to fix it."
Fundraising gala
At the "FireAid" kick-off concert, more than two dozen stars - such as Billie Eilish and Green Day - collected donations for the victims of the Californian fires with their performances (see video above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
