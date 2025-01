Next player leaves Red Bull Salzburg

Salzburg's former coach Pep Lijnders was once desperate to sign him, despite an oversupply in midfield: Stefan Bajcetic. The Bulls and Liverpool FC agreed a one-year loan deal shortly after their promotion to the league phase of the Champions League. However, the Spain U21 international was never able to live up to the high expectations. The midfielder played a total of 19 games for Salzburg, just one over the full distance.