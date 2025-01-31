Mayor was absent
Big demo! “The list of omissions is long”
The city of Klagenfurt has had enough! 800 people attended the "New start for Klagenfurt" demonstration in front of the town hall, many citizens told the city politicians how the chaotic financial disaster could be solved through honest politics. Only one was missing: Mayor Christian Scheider.
With the exception of the mayor, the entire city council was present when the citizens finally said how a city should be governed sensibly. "The bar of failures that has accumulated over the last 20 years is soooo high," criticized initiator Christian Hölbing. "City politics now only consists of individuals. Whoever sits closer to the feeding trough has hit the jackpot."
And further: "The problems start with housing, where the accusations are piling up. The city has not implemented an indoor swimming pool project for 20 years. It's all about individual solutions. The city plays no role in this."
"We're not bullies"
Musicians like Klemens Marktl make music, but nobody wants to hear anything more about art from the city leadership, they are convinced: "Culture finally belongs in the discussions. And a smart policy would bring many solutions," says Höbling. "And: we initiators are not bullies, we have doctorates and master's degrees. We've all had a good education."
The politicians were banned from speaking. Hopefully Ron Rabitsch, Constance Mochar (SP), Alexander Kastner (Team Kärnten), Janos Juvan (Neos), Olga Voglauer (Grüne) and Julian Geier (VP) listened carefully. Geier knows the recipe: "A budget for 2025 would be feasible in 14 days. This time, finance officer Constance Mochar has demonstrated against herself."
There would have been many proposals for Christian Scheider, but the mayor had other plans.
