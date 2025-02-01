FPÖ city deputy falls victim to black austerity pencil

Criticism of the FPÖ's exclusion

City boss Eisenschenk has come in for a lot of criticism in recent years, especially the largely car-free "green square" between the town hall and the Danube has been heavily criticized due to the costs and the loss of free parking spaces in the city centre. Above all, of course, by FPÖ chairman Andreas Bors. The controversial politician himself likes to lash out at the ÖVP and sent an open letter to Eisenschenk at the beginning of January in which he worried about his own future. According to municipal regulations, the second-strongest parliamentary group in the municipal council is entitled to the office of second deputy mayor. An office that, according to Bors, should be cut if the FPÖ wins: "An act of exclusion!"