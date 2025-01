Low sun made racing cyclist invisible

The 50-year-old driver from Peuerbach was driving his car on Wesenstraße from Wesenufer towards Waldkirchen am Wesen at around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday afternoon. In the Graben area, the man wanted to turn left onto Güterweg Pasching. Due to the low sun, the 50-year-old probably overlooked a 45-year-old racing cyclist from Zell an der Pram and there was a collision.