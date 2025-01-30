Mozart Week
Cheers for the world premiere of a child prodigy
The 16-year-old Georgian Tsotne Zedginidze presented his first symphony to great applause in the Great Hall of the Mozarteum Foundation Salzburg.
Tuesday evening at the Mozart Week in Salzburg belonged to the child prodigies and their first symphonies. In addition to Mozart's First, the program included the "Symphony No. 1" by the 16-year-old composer Tsotne Zedginidze. This work was commissioned by the Mozarteum Foundation, among others, and its premiere in the Foundation's Great Hall was celebrated with great enthusiasm.
Before his first symphony was presented, however, Zedginidze first took to the stage himself, accompanied by his patron, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, whose Foundation for Extraordinary Musical Talent supports him. Four years ago, he composed a violin sonata for her, accompanying her on the piano himself. An impressionistic rhythmic study. The young Georgian then left the premiere of his work to the Camerata under the direction of Francois Leleux. What followed was a slowly building string motif that developed further and further through all the instrumental groups and wound its way around strong rhythms, from which almost jazzy themes emerged time and again, to which Gershwin must have beckoned from afar. The eagerly listening audience concluded with great applause.
Away from the modern enjoyment, Bach's concerto for oboe, violin, strings and basso continuo in C minor proved to be a real treat for the ears. Lisa Batiashvili and Francois Leleux danced festively around each other with violin and oboe and let Bach shine in the most colorful colors full of joyful playing. The program was framed by Mozart's first and last symphonies, in which Leleux took over the direction of the Camerata and conducted a young, hectic and effect-oriented Mozart. The audience responded to this with exuberant cheers.
