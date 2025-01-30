Cheers for the world premiere of a child prodigy

Before his first symphony was presented, however, Zedginidze first took to the stage himself, accompanied by his patron, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, whose Foundation for Extraordinary Musical Talent supports him. Four years ago, he composed a violin sonata for her, accompanying her on the piano himself. An impressionistic rhythmic study. The young Georgian then left the premiere of his work to the Camerata under the direction of Francois Leleux. What followed was a slowly building string motif that developed further and further through all the instrumental groups and wound its way around strong rhythms, from which almost jazzy themes emerged time and again, to which Gershwin must have beckoned from afar. The eagerly listening audience concluded with great applause.