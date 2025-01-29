On the siding
“The situation is just shameful for me*****”
For almost three years, Christian Hirschbühl fought for his racing comeback after a serious injury. But now that the veteran is finally fit again, it seems as if his career has no future. "I actually believed that I had already had to overcome enough adversity after the injury," sighs "Hirschi".
"After my retirement in the slalom in Wengen, I actually assumed that there would be another internal qualification for both races in Kitzbühel and Schladming," explains Christian Hirschbühl. "But when I spoke to head coach Marco Pfeifer on the phone the following Monday, he told me that there would be no more qualifiers and that this procedure had also been agreed with Alpine Director Herbert Mandl."
No more noticeable support
For the man from Lauterach, who only returned to the World Cup in Levi (Fin) in November after an injury break of almost three years, this was a low blow. "They're no longer counting on me," sighs the 34-year-old, who has yet to make a mark in his comeback season. In Levi, he did manage to qualify for the final with a time of 23rd, but was disqualified due to a gate error. In Gurgl, he was eliminated in the first run, as were Manuel Feller and Johannes Strolz.
With the return of Marco Schwarz in Val d'Isère in mid-December, there was only one ÖSV ticket left and that went to Joshua Sturm, who had scored points in Levi (21st) and Gurgl (25th). However, "Hirschi" didn't give up and fought for an internal qualification before Wengen, which he won, but was again unable to match his training performance in the race and was eliminated.
"End of career? A lot of things point to that"
"I actually thought that I'd already had to overcome enough adversity after the injury," says Hirschbühl. "But the current situation just sucks." Is he even facing the end of his career? "I'll definitely keep fighting until the end of the season, keep myself ready to race. But a lot of things are already heading in that direction."
