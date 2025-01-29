“The situation is just shameful for me*****”

No more noticeable support

For the man from Lauterach, who only returned to the World Cup in Levi (Fin) in November after an injury break of almost three years, this was a low blow. "They're no longer counting on me," sighs the 34-year-old, who has yet to make a mark in his comeback season. In Levi, he did manage to qualify for the final with a time of 23rd, but was disqualified due to a gate error. In Gurgl, he was eliminated in the first run, as were Manuel Feller and Johannes Strolz.