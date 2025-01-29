Push in the state parliament
After a one-way deposit, will there now be a levy on rechargeable batteries?
Hot topics will be discussed tomorrow, Thursday, in the Upper Austrian state parliament: The SPÖ wants to introduce a deposit system for rechargeable batteries to prevent dangerous fires. The Greens, on the other hand, are fighting for a new edition of the prematurely exhausted federal subsidy for boiler replacement.
A deposit has been charged on cans and plastic bottles since the beginning of the year - and now there is already an idea for a new recycling incentive in Upper Austria: the SPÖ will propose the creation of a deposit system for lithium-ion batteries in the state parliament tomorrow.
"Many batteries end up in residual waste"
Red fire department spokesperson Mario Haas explains the background: "Unfortunately, many rechargeable batteries and batteries end up in residual waste, where they don't belong and often cause serious fires." A deposit system should prevent this and also "ensure the conscious and sustainable use of rare earths that are processed in the batteries", hopes Haas.
End of green prestige project?
The Greens want to prevent fires of a different kind - namely those in oil and coal-fired boilers. The federal funding pot for the exchange for climate-friendly heating systems was already empty at the end of last year, and a blue-black federal government is unlikely to refill it.
Fatal for the business location
In this case, Ulrike Schwarz, energy spokesperson for the Green Party, fears a disaster "for many people, industries, companies and the entire business location of Upper Austria". Domestic companies are market leaders, particularly in the manufacture of pellet heating systems and heat pumps. The state government should therefore lobby the federal government for the continuation of subsidies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.