Hidden from creditors: this is the Benko treasure

Sohnemann's mother Ingeborg, as the main beneficiary, had to buy out his suits with the money from the Tyrolean private foundation for 78,000 euros or save them from auction. Even after the collapse of his opaque real estate empire, the fallen Signa founder did not want to do without his luxury wardrobe. As the retired kindergarten teacher decides on the inflows and outflows of money from the discreet financial construct, she will now stand trial from next Thursday.