ÖSV athlete sounds the alarm: “Want to stay healthy!”

Drifted off, took a hit and bang - the cruciate ligament and meniscus were torn! "The ski took a full bite, then it was already over. I even heard it. It was a powerful snap. Like a rope that is under tension and then suddenly snaps," says ÖSV hopeful Felix Hacker, describing the horror moment in the second training session for the Hahnenkamm downhill. A moment that once again fires up the safety issue in the ski circus.