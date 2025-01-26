Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ski ticker

Slalom in Kitzbühel from 10.15 am LIVE

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 05:54

At the end of the Kitzbühel weekend, the slalom will take place today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10.15 am - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Click here for the live ticker:

The time has come in Kitzbühel. The Austrian men's slalom team has yet to finish on the podium this World Cup season. Manuel Feller, who comes from neighboring Fieberbrunn, is not the only one hoping that the famous knot will be untied today. For some, it's also about the coveted tickets for the World Ski Championships. The last Kitz podium finisher was Marco Schwarz.

Manuel Feller (Bild: AFP/APA/Marco BERTORELLO)
Manuel Feller
(Bild: AFP/APA/Marco BERTORELLO)

A look in the rear-view mirror reveals that the ÖSV technicians have not been so slow to get up to speed since the 1984/85 World Cup season. Back then, the first podium place was only achieved in the tenth slalom; in 2024/25, seven gate runs have been completed so far. Manuel Feller came closest in fourth place in Val d'Isere, where he was just six hundredths of a second off the podium. But his record also includes four failures.

"Of course, it's easier when you come here with full self-confidence and results. But I can remember back to last year, I definitely traveled here with more pressure. So maybe it's not a disadvantage to be in this situation," mused Feller, who had won three slaloms last year before Kitzbühel and was the favorite in his home race. "My skiing is still very, very good," he said confidently.

Fabio Gstrein (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Fabio Gstrein
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Gstrein: "Not the yellow of the egg"
Fabio Gstrein was the best ÖSV starter in tenth place in Madonna di Campiglio and fifth in Adelboden. "Being the best Austrian and coming tenth isn't the best thing in the world either," said the man from Ötztal and laughed. "As the best Austrian, you want to be further ahead." In order to achieve this, it is important for him "like for all of us" to avoid mistakes, but at the same time "stay on the gas".

Marco Schwarz (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Marco Schwarz
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The Ganslern slope is not an easy terrain for this - and has not been a favourite place for Austrians in the World Cup recently: the last Kitz winner from the host country was Marcel Hirscher in 2017. No Austrian has stood on the podium since 2020, when Marco Schwarz finished second behind Daniel Yule. Rain and snow showers are forecast for today in Kitzbühel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf