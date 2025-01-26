Slalom in Kitzbühel from 10.15 am LIVE

Gstrein: "Not the yellow of the egg"

Fabio Gstrein was the best ÖSV starter in tenth place in Madonna di Campiglio and fifth in Adelboden. "Being the best Austrian and coming tenth isn't the best thing in the world either," said the man from Ötztal and laughed. "As the best Austrian, you want to be further ahead." In order to achieve this, it is important for him "like for all of us" to avoid mistakes, but at the same time "stay on the gas".