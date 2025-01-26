Ski ticker
Slalom in Kitzbühel from 10.15 am LIVE
At the end of the Kitzbühel weekend, the slalom will take place today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10.15 am - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
The time has come in Kitzbühel. The Austrian men's slalom team has yet to finish on the podium this World Cup season. Manuel Feller, who comes from neighboring Fieberbrunn, is not the only one hoping that the famous knot will be untied today. For some, it's also about the coveted tickets for the World Ski Championships. The last Kitz podium finisher was Marco Schwarz.
A look in the rear-view mirror reveals that the ÖSV technicians have not been so slow to get up to speed since the 1984/85 World Cup season. Back then, the first podium place was only achieved in the tenth slalom; in 2024/25, seven gate runs have been completed so far. Manuel Feller came closest in fourth place in Val d'Isere, where he was just six hundredths of a second off the podium. But his record also includes four failures.
"Of course, it's easier when you come here with full self-confidence and results. But I can remember back to last year, I definitely traveled here with more pressure. So maybe it's not a disadvantage to be in this situation," mused Feller, who had won three slaloms last year before Kitzbühel and was the favorite in his home race. "My skiing is still very, very good," he said confidently.
Gstrein: "Not the yellow of the egg"
Fabio Gstrein was the best ÖSV starter in tenth place in Madonna di Campiglio and fifth in Adelboden. "Being the best Austrian and coming tenth isn't the best thing in the world either," said the man from Ötztal and laughed. "As the best Austrian, you want to be further ahead." In order to achieve this, it is important for him "like for all of us" to avoid mistakes, but at the same time "stay on the gas".
The Ganslern slope is not an easy terrain for this - and has not been a favourite place for Austrians in the World Cup recently: the last Kitz winner from the host country was Marcel Hirscher in 2017. No Austrian has stood on the podium since 2020, when Marco Schwarz finished second behind Daniel Yule. Rain and snow showers are forecast for today in Kitzbühel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
