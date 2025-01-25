Advertising customers flee
Musk complains: sales on X “not impressive”
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has complained about the business of his online platform X. "Our user growth is stagnating, revenue is not impressive and we are barely making ends meet," an email to his employees was quoted as saying.
Musk is portraying the Wall Street Journal report as false. "I sent no such email. The WSJ is lying," he said. At the time, however, the technology blog "The Verge" had also confirmed the quote with its own source. Musk repeatedly accuses the media of spreading lies and propaganda.
X is based on the short messaging service Twitter, which Musk bought in October 2022 for around 44 billion US dollars (the equivalent of 42.02 billion euros). As the company has not been listed on the stock exchange since then, there is no publicly available information on how the business is doing.
Purchase deterred customers
What is known, however, is that sales plummeted after the takeover. The purchase by the polarizing billionaire alone deterred some advertising customers. In addition, researchers have shown how their ads can appear alongside posts containing hate speech. Musk had largely lifted Twitter's content restrictions for posts.
The head of the Facebook group Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, also recently announced that he would be reducing the content restrictions for posts. This could threaten advertising customers with problems similar to those at X.
