It takes eleven hours to fly from San Francisco to Nadi in Fiji - while for some the time flies by, for others their nerves are frayed at some point. This was the case for an Australian woman. She was very calm for the first half of the trip, writes news.com. But then her husband asked the crew to allow him to sit in another seat away from his wife, a passenger told the news portal. "When the crew refused to tell the wife where he had been moved to, the wife started to get louder."