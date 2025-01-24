Top star in the VIP tent
James Blunt performs at the “KitzRaceParty”
This time, the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel will once again feature a top international music star away from the slopes: British cuddly bard James Blunt will be performing at the "KitzRaceParty" in Harti Weirather's VIP temple at the foot of the Streif on Saturday evening.
This was announced by a spokesperson for Weirather's agency WWP. The singer-songwriter thus joins the ranks of illustrious "RaceParty" star acts such as the Black Eyed Peas and Ronan Keating.
Blunt posted a photo of skiing
There had already been subtle hints that Blunt would be in attendance in the run-up to the event. The singer recently posted a photo of himself on skis with mountains in the background on his Instagram account.
This year's star act is a top-class hit on the VIP stage. In 2005, the now 50-year-old scored a global hit with "You ́re Beautiful", which was his big breakthrough. Further hits followed, such as "1973" in 2007 and "Bonfire Heart" in 2013.
Soon on anniversary tour
Blunt recently released the album "Who We Used to Be" and toured extensively with it. The Brit will also be on the road again in 2025: From February 11, he will be celebrating the anniversary tour of his debut album "Back to Bedlam", which was released 20 years ago and became a mega-seller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.