Retreat! British relinquish mining rights in Grossarltal

Miners toiled in the side valleys of the Grossarl Valley centuries ago. They tapped and dug for copper. In Hüttschlag there was even the largest copper mine in the entire prince-archbishopric of Salzburg. What ended in 1863, a British company wanted to resurrect 160 years later. The Austrian branch of the mining company secured 316 mining rights. However, Ekometall Exploration GmbH has now pressed the stop button.