Heart's desire fulfilled
Ex-Lask boss takes over the restaurant of a Voest legend
With the opening of the Urbann in Marchtrenk, entrepreneur Wolf Dieter Holzhey is fulfilling a heartfelt wish. The former president of Lask soccer is opening a restaurant in his home town that was long run by former Voest national team player Heli Wartinger. The opening is on February 5.
The Corner Café in Marchtrenk has been history since the end of 2024. Under new management and a new name, the Corner Café in Welser Straße will reopen on February 5. Wolf Dieter Holzhey will take over the restaurant with his wife Nicole, who will act as managing director. Fun fact: the multi-entrepreneur was president of the LASK soccer team a few years ago. Voest legend and former national team kicker Heli Wartinger used to run the Corner Café.
Fourth Urbann location
"We know each other very well. When the opportunity arose to take over the restaurant, I was immediately enthusiastic. I always wanted to open a restaurant in the community where I spent the first 20 years of my life and where my parents still live. It's a matter close to my heart, it's my baby," says Holzhey about the fourth Urbann. The cafés in Wels, Pasching and Bad Hall are run by daughter Alexandra.
200,000 euros invested
Holzhey invested around 200,000 euros in the reopening. "Everything was torn out. Fortunately, we are right on schedule and the interior looks great." Eleven employees will look after the guests from Wednesday to Monday from 8 am to 6.30 pm. In addition to the 60 seats and a bar in the indoor area, the outdoor area offers another 40 seats.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
