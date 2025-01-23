Ex-Lask boss takes over the restaurant of a Voest legend

Fourth Urbann location

"We know each other very well. When the opportunity arose to take over the restaurant, I was immediately enthusiastic. I always wanted to open a restaurant in the community where I spent the first 20 years of my life and where my parents still live. It's a matter close to my heart, it's my baby," says Holzhey about the fourth Urbann. The cafés in Wels, Pasching and Bad Hall are run by daughter Alexandra.