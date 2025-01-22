“Imperative of the hour”: Babler now warns FPÖ against ÖVP

FPÖ General: "The SPÖ has simply failed!"

Harsh words towards Babler also came from the Freedom Party. "The SPÖ and Babler are practising class warfare here in parliament - but the reality is different. As can be seen from the leaked minutes of the Ampel negotiations, the SPÖ has rejected better tax treatment for waiters, for example. That is the true face of the SPÖ. Stepping on the little ones and only jockeying for position for themselves. This SPÖ has simply failed!", says Blue Party General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz.