“Imperative of the hour”: Babler now warns FPÖ against ÖVP
Apparently, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is hoping that the current blue-black coalition negotiations will fail after all. In the National Council meeting on Wednesday, he surprisingly spoke to the Freedom Party. "You know as well as I do that caution is the order of the day in the negotiations with the ÖVP. Is your desire for power that great?" asked Babler. The blue-black counterattack was not long in coming ...
"A year ago, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl railed about the 'swingers club of the power-hungry'. Today you are swinging along with the big industrialists and the gentlemen from the ÖVP business association," said Babler, expressing his astonishment at the Freedom Party. Is the red party leader trying to drive a domestic political wedge between blue and black?
Babler also sharply criticized the People's Party's about-turn - from the original plan to form a three-party coalition with the SPÖ and NEOS to the blue-black negotiations.
People do not understand why the ÖVP is giving itself up to be Kickl's stooge.
SPÖ-Bundesparteichef Andreas Babler
Babler recites ÖVP quotes about Kickl with relish
"People don't understand why the ÖVP is giving itself up to be Kickl's stooge," emphasized Babler, who quoted past statements from the ranks of the ÖVP about Kickl: "'Kickl's record is a trail of devastation, waste and bad decisions. 'Someone like that should not become Federal Chancellor. And: 'Herbert Kickl is unacceptable as Federal Chancellor. The ÖVP has forgotten all this and is now elevating Kickl to government responsibility," said Babler about "the spinelessness of the ÖVP".
In parliament, the SPÖ leader criticized the budget restructuring proposed by the FPÖ and ÖVP. According to him, this would be passed on to the working population and pensioners. Babler: "The ÖVP would rather have Chancellor Kickl than a bank levy!"
Wöginger counters Babler
For his part, ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger accused Babler of dishonesty and dishonesty. Many in the ÖVP had put their heart and soul into the three-party coalition negotiations. However, the negotiations had failed due to the group around Babler within the SPÖ, as the NEOS had also stated.
The fact that the EU deficit procedure could be averted within a few days was also thanks to the preparatory work in the Turkish-red-pink coalition negotiations.
The failure of the three-way coalition negotiations clearly bears the name of Andreas Babler. Babler can't do it! That is the truth and nothing else.
ÖVP-Klubobmann August Wöginger
FPÖ General: "The SPÖ has simply failed!"
Harsh words towards Babler also came from the Freedom Party. "The SPÖ and Babler are practising class warfare here in parliament - but the reality is different. As can be seen from the leaked minutes of the Ampel negotiations, the SPÖ has rejected better tax treatment for waiters, for example. That is the true face of the SPÖ. Stepping on the little ones and only jockeying for position for themselves. This SPÖ has simply failed!", says Blue Party General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz.
With the Babler SPÖ, there would not only have been a debt dictate from Brussels, but also new mass taxes and other burdens. At the same time, the comrades would have ruined the business location.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michaekl Schnedlitz
"What does this SPÖ want anyway?"
Hubert Fuchs, who helped negotiate the austerity plans for the FPÖ and praised the blue-black budget negotiators, was also critical of Babler. "The whole of Austria is asking itself: What does this SPÖ even want? Vienna is sitting on a gigantic budgetary shambles, and the SPÖ only wanted to financially absorb and restructure ailing Vienna by participating in the government. But this SPÖ restructuring plan has gone wrong."
The SPÖ's sole intention in joining the government was to financially support and restructure ailing Vienna.
Hubert Fuchs, FPÖ
This also explains the early elections in red Vienna. "The federal government will in no way clean up the red shambles in Vienna. The SPÖ must finally take responsibility itself. Not only Austria deserves honesty, but also the people in Vienna," emphasized Fuchs.
NEOS are also critical of Babler
Incomprehension about Babler's description of the three-party coalition negotiations also came from the NEOS. Deputy party leader Nikolaus Scherak asked Babler, "What parallel negotiations have you been involved in over the past three months?" Scherak criticized that the SPÖ had shown zero willingness to implement structural reforms. He appealed to the current coalition negotiators from the FPÖ and ÖVP not only to cut spending with the lawnmower, but also to implement structural reforms.
