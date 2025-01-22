City boss takes action
Alcohol ban on Franz-Jonas-Platz is coming!
Vienna's election campaign is now in full swing: SPÖ Mayor Michael Ludwig now wants to ensure even more safety in public spaces and has announced a number of key measures. In addition to a ban on alcohol at the notorious Franz-Jonas-Platz, the city is also taking action at other violence hotspots.
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) was not even officially in office when he took his first high-profile political measure - the city imposed a ban on alcohol at Praterstern. This was on April 27, 2018 and since then, alcoholic drinks can be confiscated by the police. This was followed in 2019 by an all-day ban on weapons.
Things have quietened down around the former violence hotspot in a central location. Increased police presence with a new police station, more social workers and a refurbishment have restored the quality of life at the public transport hub.
Focus campaigns for a "safe Vienna"
The city is now taking further steps to further improve the subjective feeling of safety among the Viennese population, according to reports. At a media event on Wednesday morning in Fritz-Imhoff-Park in Mariahilf, not far from the notorious Gumpendorfer Straße subway station, city boss Ludwig announced new campaigns. From now on, there will be focus campaigns for a "safe Vienna" several times a week.
The safety of the Viennese population is my top priority. We will not let up a bit here.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)
For example in Fritz-Imhoff-Park, at the Josefstädterstraße U6 station or around Yppenplatz in Ottakring. After an initial evaluation phase, the priority campaigns will be rolled out across the entire city area . Involved: the Vienna Police, the Group for Immediate Measures, several municipal departments and Wiener Linien.
"When it comes to safety, it's important to be consistent. With the new measures, we are now ensuring even more safety in public spaces throughout Vienna," says the mayor. And he is going one step further. He is also implementing a long-standing "Krone" demand. An alcohol ban will also be imposed on Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf. "We have had good experience with such a measure at Praterstern since 2018 - the perception of safety there has clearly increased since then," argues Ludwig.
In February 2019, a majority resolution was passed in the Floridsdorf district council (with the votes of the Social Democrats, against the votes of the Greens and NEOS).
328 reports at Praterstern
The situation at Praterstern has improved significantly thanks to the alcohol ban. This is not only according to feedback from local residents and Krone readers. The ban on booze & co. in the open air is working because the police are taking strict action. In the previous year, 328 offenses were reported and 50 organ mandates were issued. Comparison with 2023: Back then, there were 394 charges and 91 organ mandates, according to the Vienna executive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
