Alcohol ban on Franz-Jonas-Platz is coming!

"When it comes to safety, it's important to be consistent. With the new measures, we are now ensuring even more safety in public spaces throughout Vienna," says the mayor. And he is going one step further. He is also implementing a long-standing "Krone" demand. An alcohol ban will also be imposed on Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf. "We have had good experience with such a measure at Praterstern since 2018 - the perception of safety there has clearly increased since then," argues Ludwig.