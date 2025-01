Retiring too early costs billions

Austria has a particularly expensive pension system; in terms of economic output, it is the fourth most expensive system in the EU. Other welfare states such as Sweden need significantly less, where 7.4 percent of GDP is spent on pensions, compared to 13.7 percent in Austria. The reason for this is that people there work longer and their actual retirement age is closer to the statutory age. In Austria, the average retirement age for men is around 62, for women it is 60.