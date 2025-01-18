The town rumor meets
Long awaited, eagerly awaited: at last, the Stadtgerücht zu Clagenfurth is back in session, hearing controversial cases from politics and society in the Messearena. First things first: there are lots of acquittals - and great approval from all the lay judges in the house. Let's hear it!
A year of observing events in Klagenfurt, Carinthia, Austria and the world, finding ideas, discarding them, finding new ones, writing texts, rewriting them, rewriting them again and again due to the political situation, rehearsing, rehearsing, rehearsing... And then the big evening: In tuxedos and long evening gowns, the jurors appear for the first trial of the year in front of the Stadtgerücht in Klagenfurt. Curtain up!
The Blues Brothers open the carnival session with music, as the city judges are not only masters of sharp punchlines, but also good singers. Then it's "Whether rascal or villain, today everyone gets in front of the rumor"!
Money alone does not make you happy, it must also belong to you.
Siegi Torta an der Haltestelle
"God created plants, animals, apes, who created politicians?" asks executioner Harald Janesch. "Politics is what strains the people!" And he criticizes: "Politicians make us believe that they are nerds, in reality they are armchair stickers." The executioner's head is spinning when he looks at Klagenfurt, because "nothing moves as fast in the city as the political merry-go-round".
Headwind on the ice
In Hackelmagazin, Janesch and Siegi Torta once again become commentators on an exciting derby: "Gruber comes onto the ice, wide-legged; as we learned, he suffers from a wolf, a problem wolf." "The blues are fighting headwinds and calling for a referendum!"
Dr. Sigmund Freud, alias Andreas Schimpl, is supposed to treat a cage full of fools in the asylum: All politicians who hope, singing, "With a little bit of luck, it'll be ondan and you'll just watch." "Wenn ich an der Macht wär'" (If I were in power), belts out Matthias Wurzer as Babler, trying to climb the career ladder - but there are too many rungs missing... Even with "Ene mene muh und raus bist du", red, turquoise and pink don't manage to elect a chancellor. Stocker (Gottlieb Kowatsch) is needed: "Happy is he who forgets that the election is lost..."
I don't believe in sex at work because, firstly, I'm married and secondly, the choice is miserable - I work from home.
„Frau“ Repitsch im Saunagespräch
Klagolax and electricity from hot air
The mayor of Klagenfurt doesn't have it any easier: "It's always only the ondan, only the ondan, yes it's their fault," sings Stefan Lindner at the meeting of the city senate, where more or less innovative ideas are born. For example, in future a wind turbine at the town hall could produce electricity with the hot air from the municipal council meeting. And: Klagenfurt's contaminated drinking water was collected in the pool of the old indoor swimming pool and is now to be sold all over the world in lindworm-shaped bottles via the Lindwurm pharmacy: as Klagolax for digestive problems.
"A Frakale, that burns pig like Teifl" is what "Da Birgamasta von Rosntol" Willi Noll and his friend "Beppo" Xandi Lutschounigg need before Beppo goes on vacation to Udine and da Birgamasta announces political changes in the country. As CCCB, charming, charismatic Birgamasta with a strong character, he wants to reorganize the media landscape and, for example, found the DDR radio station: Dober Dan Rožica. The Bodental valley is concreted over in order to finally build a shopping center there, and the "Swingerclub im Urt" is renamed the traffic circle.
"The conspirators" Wolfi Handler and Patrick Jochum are on the trail of abnormal activities. They can already prove that the earth is flat: "I was standing in Minimundus by the Statue of Liberty and just looked over to the Eiffel Tower!"
Hercules peed in the water and the lindworm has been spitting ever since. - Well, it's been spitting ever since they built the town hall behind it.
Die Verschwörer Patrick Jochum und Wolfi Handler
"There are so many fools in the world, and the worst are the people who think they're so clever," sings Reinhard Blaschitz alias Donald Trump. With his acting talent, Siegi Torta once again impresses with the speeches of four politicians - in four languages that you don't have to speak to understand what they are saying.
"Money likes it dark," whispers Dr. Eine-Hand-Wäscht-Die-Andere, alias Helge Harmina, as he places a dark suitcase on the desk of Robert Seebacher, who has almost been appointed head of the building authority, in order to be allowed to build the multi-storey concrete building on Lake Wörthersee, including the gondola lift up the Pyramidenkogel.
City rumor 2025
On January 17, Stadtgerücht 2025 celebrated its premiere in the Klagenfurt Messearena. Eight more hearings will follow - but there are still only a few invitations, i.e. tickets, available...
- ...at Gruber Reisen on Walther von der Vogelweide-Platz
- ...and at the"Krone" competition - you can take part until January 19th!
The reverberation in the voice of prayer leader Otto Umlauft is followed by resounding laughter during the running gag: "In nomini Christian et Mochar samt allen Habenichten." "Spare us, O Lord!"
No one is kept in their seats when the "Suetchacher Harmonists" interrupt their world tour through Carinthia to sing at the Stadtgerücht: The quintet comes up with a new repertoire and of course performs numbers from the "Suetchacher" best of album: "Rosntol, vurne eng und hintn schmol!"
What plagues the "Patient Austria" and causes sleepless nights, whether Beppo gets a room in Venice from the concierge after all, what normal madness is going on in Hotel Mama anyway, what new tricks the grandiose magicians Hans Repnig and Adi Rasperger have up their sleeves, what the two putwomen Mrs. Drecknig and Mrs. Schaßberger have to talk about, whether Arno Mitterbacher as Ernst will find the perfect woman for life on the Internet and what tips the Raunzer Reinhard Blaschitz and Mathias Wurzer have for everyone, can still be found out at eight hearings, but summonses, i.e. tickets, are extremely rare!
