Klagolax and electricity from hot air

The mayor of Klagenfurt doesn't have it any easier: "It's always only the ondan, only the ondan, yes it's their fault," sings Stefan Lindner at the meeting of the city senate, where more or less innovative ideas are born. For example, in future a wind turbine at the town hall could produce electricity with the hot air from the municipal council meeting. And: Klagenfurt's contaminated drinking water was collected in the pool of the old indoor swimming pool and is now to be sold all over the world in lindworm-shaped bottles via the Lindwurm pharmacy: as Klagolax for digestive problems.