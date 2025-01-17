Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ready to cooperate

China sends vice president to Trump’s inauguration

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 07:26

Donald Trump is swinging the tariff club against numerous countries - including China. Nevertheless, the future US president invited China's head of state Xi Jinping to his inauguration. Observers saw this as an attempt to ease the tense relationship between the world's two largest economies. In fact, Beijing is now sending a fairly high-ranking representative to Washington D.C.

0 Kommentare

As the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday, Vice President Han Zheng will attend the ceremony in Washington D.C. on January 20. At the same time, a spokesperson for Han emphasized his willingness to work with the US government to improve exchanges and deal with differences of opinion appropriately. 

Donald Trump becomes president again. (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Donald Trump becomes president again.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Trump had already threatened China with further tariffs, which is likely to worsen trade relations between the two countries. He also appointed some harsh critics of China to his government team, which points to a tough stance by Washington against Beijing.

Also present at the coronation of King Charles III
Han, a high-ranking Chinese politician, will be attending the ceremony. Xi has already sent him several times as a special envoy to such events. In October last year, the 70-year-old traveled to Jakarta in this capacity for the swearing-in ceremony of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In May 2023, he represented China at the coronation of King Charles III in the UK.

Austria represented by ambassador
In addition to Xi, Trump had also invited other heads of state and government. However, Beijing took its time in making a commitment. Unlike a state visit, Xi would only have sat in the audience and listened to Trump's speech without being able to respond. Observers saw this as too great a risk for the Chinese head of state that the visit would strengthen Trump's authority and put him in a weaker position. Austria will be represented by Ambassador Petra Schneeberger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf