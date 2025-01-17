Ready to cooperate
China sends vice president to Trump’s inauguration
Donald Trump is swinging the tariff club against numerous countries - including China. Nevertheless, the future US president invited China's head of state Xi Jinping to his inauguration. Observers saw this as an attempt to ease the tense relationship between the world's two largest economies. In fact, Beijing is now sending a fairly high-ranking representative to Washington D.C.
As the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday, Vice President Han Zheng will attend the ceremony in Washington D.C. on January 20. At the same time, a spokesperson for Han emphasized his willingness to work with the US government to improve exchanges and deal with differences of opinion appropriately.
Trump had already threatened China with further tariffs, which is likely to worsen trade relations between the two countries. He also appointed some harsh critics of China to his government team, which points to a tough stance by Washington against Beijing.
Also present at the coronation of King Charles III
Han, a high-ranking Chinese politician, will be attending the ceremony. Xi has already sent him several times as a special envoy to such events. In October last year, the 70-year-old traveled to Jakarta in this capacity for the swearing-in ceremony of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In May 2023, he represented China at the coronation of King Charles III in the UK.
Austria represented by ambassador
In addition to Xi, Trump had also invited other heads of state and government. However, Beijing took its time in making a commitment. Unlike a state visit, Xi would only have sat in the audience and listened to Trump's speech without being able to respond. Observers saw this as too great a risk for the Chinese head of state that the visit would strengthen Trump's authority and put him in a weaker position. Austria will be represented by Ambassador Petra Schneeberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.