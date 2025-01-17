China sends vice president to Trump’s inauguration

Austria represented by ambassador

In addition to Xi, Trump had also invited other heads of state and government. However, Beijing took its time in making a commitment. Unlike a state visit, Xi would only have sat in the audience and listened to Trump's speech without being able to respond. Observers saw this as too great a risk for the Chinese head of state that the visit would strengthen Trump's authority and put him in a weaker position. Austria will be represented by Ambassador Petra Schneeberger.