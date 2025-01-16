Not from BMW this time
The next windshield comes as a giant display
The number and size of display surfaces in car cockpits has been growing for several years. Now the windshield is becoming the main source of information. Now that BMW has just presented its Panoramic Vision, Zeiss and Hyundai Mobis have come up with a similar idea - but with two major differences.
The German optics specialist Zeiss and the Korean automotive supplier Hyundai Mobis have jointly developed a new generation of head-up displays called Holographic HUD, which in future will project significantly more information onto the windshield than was previously the case. The new HUD system should enable the driver to keep a better eye on what is happening on the road.
The new solution combines a special film from Zeiss with projector technology from Hyundai Mobis. The system is designed to use the entire width of the windshield to display infotainment content in addition to driving-related information and navigation instructions. The various contents are only visible from certain angles. This means that the driver is not distracted by the passenger's content.
The Holographic HUD is set to go into series production in 2027. According to Zeiss, the aim is to establish the display technology as a standard in the automotive industry. The holographic HUD could herald the end of large display surfaces and thus the end of classic cockpit design. Among other things, the HUD technology is said to consume 40 percent less power than classic LCD solutions, which means more range, especially for electric cars. There are also advantages in terms of recyclability.
BMW also uses the entire width of the windshield with Panoramic iDrive and Panoramic Vision. However, the content, some of which can be freely configured, is projected onto a black area without restricting the field of vision. In addition, everything can be seen and read from all seats in the car.
BMW is launching its new navitainment generation at the end of the year with the so-called New Class and will subsequently bring it to all model series.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.