The next windshield comes as a giant display

The Holographic HUD is set to go into series production in 2027. According to Zeiss, the aim is to establish the display technology as a standard in the automotive industry. The holographic HUD could herald the end of large display surfaces and thus the end of classic cockpit design. Among other things, the HUD technology is said to consume 40 percent less power than classic LCD solutions, which means more range, especially for electric cars. There are also advantages in terms of recyclability.