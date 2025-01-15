IS threatens attack on Vienna Opera Ball

Wanted to cut off the heads of "infidels"!

Seven dangerous Islamists are now sitting in the tightly secured "terror bunker" of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court awaiting trial. They are accused of founding and being members of a domestic terrorist organization. According to investigations by the Federal Criminal Police Office, they were to carry out high-profile attacks in Germany and Western Europe in order to "promote the aims and objectives of the 'Islamic State'". They had even considered cutting off the head of an "infidel".