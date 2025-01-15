Vorteilswelt
Danger ever greater

IS threatens attack on Vienna Opera Ball

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 23:12

The Islamic State has published ten possible targets for attacks on mass events. These include the Vienna Opera Ball and the Oktoberfest in Munich. On Wednesday, the Vienna police announced that the entire ball season is in the terrorists' sights.

The Islamic State shocks with a new call for attacks. The targets named include the Oktoberfest in Munich, the carnival in Venice, the film festival in Cannes and the opera ball in Vienna.

The terror threat was made public a few days ago on the platform of the dangerous IS offshoot ISPK (Islamic State in Khorasan Province) "Al Azaim Media". Among other things, this group is responsible for the bloody attack on the Moscow music venue "Crocus City Hall", in which over 140 people lost their lives almost ten months ago.

Police in front of Cologne Cathedral (archive photo) (Bild: APA/dpa/Maja Hitij)
"A car or a knife is enough"
"The conflict with Israel continues to ensure a high level of mobilization among Islamists. In addition, the recent attacks have shown that a car or a knife is enough. Potential assassins also see that," a state security officer told Bild Zeitung.

Terror cell disguised as Ukrainian refugees
The ISPK is particularly perfidious: For example, it has infiltrated a terror cell disguised as Ukrainian refugees. Fortunately, the security authorities were able to thwart the attack plans. Islamist attackers were supposed to target St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna and Cologne Cathedral on Christmas and New Year's Eve a year ago.

Wanted to cut off the heads of "infidels"!
Seven dangerous Islamists are now sitting in the tightly secured "terror bunker" of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court awaiting trial. They are accused of founding and being members of a domestic terrorist organization. According to investigations by the Federal Criminal Police Office, they were to carry out high-profile attacks in Germany and Western Europe in order to "promote the aims and objectives of the 'Islamic State'". They had even considered cutting off the head of an "infidel".

"We are in a dilemma, of course we don't want to create panic, but we have to give an honest warning, because the danger of a terrorist attack remains as high as ever," explains a state security official. "Unfortunately, we even have to say that the probability has increased after the recent attacks," he admits.

