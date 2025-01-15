Emergency clause enables 28-hour week at VW

Four-day week as a model

The regulation is reminiscent of the four-day week that VW used more than 30 years ago to prevent impending job losses. Back then, the company was also in a deep crisis and tens of thousands of jobs were at risk. In order to prevent this, Peter Hartz, then VW Board Member for Human Resources, agreed a nationwide reduction in working hours with IG Metall at the end of 1993. The regulation remained in force for more than 12 years.